China Property Risks And Fed Pivot Puts Pressure On HSBC, StanChart

Wednesday: HSBC (HSBA LN) may see its net interest income sustained by rising Hibor rates in the quarter, BI said, adding that further share buybacks are supported by strong capital. Investors will focus on its sensitivity to monetary easing by the Federal Reserve this year, and particularly on the outlook for Hong Kong’s net interest margin. Its net interest margin is expected to reach 1.69% in 2023 and 1.62% in 2024, up from 1.48% in 2022, based on estimates compiled by the bank.