China Moves To Tax The Ultra-Rich For Overseas Investment Gains

China has begun enforcing a long-overlooked tax on overseas investment gains by the country’s ultra-rich, according to people familiar with the matter.

Some wealthy individuals in major Chinese cities were told in recent months to conduct self-assessments or summoned by tax authorities for meetings to evaluate potential payments, including those in arrears from past years, said the people, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter.

The move underscores growing urgency within the government to expand its sources of revenue as land sales tumble and growth slows. It also aligns with President Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” campaign to create a more equal distribution of wealth in the world’s second-largest economy.

The individuals contacted are facing up to 20% levies on investment gains, and some are also subject to penalties on overdue payments, said the people, adding that the final amount is negotiable.

China’s tax push also follows its 2018 implementation the Common Reporting Standard, a global information-sharing system aimed at preventing tax evasion. While local regulations always stipulated that residents be taxed on worldwide income, including investment gains, it has rarely been enforced until recently, said the people.

It’s unclear how widespread the efforts are and how long they’ll last, the people said. Some of the targeted Chinese had at least $10 million in offshore assets, while others were shareholders of companies listed in Hong Kong and the US, according to the people.

China’s tax bureau didn’t respond to a request for comment.