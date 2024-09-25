China Liquidity Jab Unlikely To Unravel Into Sustained Bull Run

Market participants in China got the much-awaited reforms. However, there is sad news for bulls waiting for revival: liquidity push is not enough for a sustained run.

Interest rate cuts, liquidity for banks and incentives for homebuyers among others, are not enough to propel a long-term recovery in the South Asian country's stock market, analysts warn. This will do just fine for the near term, considering very low investor positioning, said Chetan Seth, research analyst at Nomura.

After reports of a deepening crisis, the People's Bank of China slashed banks' reserve requirement ratio and outstanding mortgage rates on Tuesday. The panel decided to cut the seven-day reverse repo rate to 1.5% from 1.7%. On Monday, the central bank lowered its 14-day reverse repurchase rate to 1.85% from 1.95% to boost the economy.

The PBOC panel said it might lower RRR again by 0.25-0.5 percentage points, depending on the liquidity condition, adding that the recent economic impetus will have a neutral effect on banks' margins.

These actions came after the economic print showed a deepening crisis. Government spending declined and youth unemployment shot up.

The rare high-level press conference—arranged only 48 hours earlier—comes after weeks for growing anxiety among top leaders in Xi Jinping's government on the weakening economy, Bloomberg News reported quoting sources.