China Keeps Policy Loan Rate Unchanged For Second Month

China’s central bank kept a policy loan rate unchanged after last cutting it in September, as the authorities stay patient in ramping up monetary stimulus.

The People’s Bank of China held the interest rate on the one-year medium-term lending facility steady at 2%, according to a statement on Monday. All of the 14 economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast no change.

China’s economic data showed some early signs of stabilization last month, after the government rolled out a range of measures from late September to put the economy back on track to hit the government’s growth target of around 5% this year.

In the monthly operation, PBOC offered 900 billion yuan ($124 billion) of policy loans via the tool, ending up with a net withdrawal of 550 billion yuan in November after deducting 1.45 trillion yuan of maturities.

“The MLF volume was in line with expectations this month,” said Lynn Song, Greater China chief economist at ING Bank NV. “The use of the MLF will likely be gradually reduced moving forward given the PBOC’s monetary policy framework reform announced in June.”