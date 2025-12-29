China Holds Military Drills Around Taiwan After US Arms Deal

China kicked off military maneuvers around Taiwan that it said included live-fire drills, in a dramatic show of force after the US announced one of its biggest arms packages ever for the self-run democracy.

The “Justice Mission-2025” exercises, the first major drills off Taiwan since April, began on Monday and served as a “stern warning against ‘Taiwan Independence’ separatist forces and external interference,” Senior Colonel Shi Yi said in a statement.

The People’s Liberation Army published a separate statement outlining five zones for live-fire drills on Tuesday, which Chinese authorities advised airlines to avoid. The blocks cut into Taiwanese territorial waters for the first time since 2022, although no military ships have entered that area yet, according to Taiwan’s Defense Ministry.

The drills underscore how sensitive the Taiwan question is to Beijing, even as it seeks to stabilize relations with Washington — Taipei’s biggest backer. China reacted angrily to the US earlier this month approving a package of arms sales to Taiwan worth up to $11 billion, saying it raised the chances of a clash between the superpowers. On Friday, China unveiled largely symbolic sanctions against 20 US defense companies and 10 executives.