China Expected To Target GDP Growth Of Around 5% In 2024

Premier Li Qiang is scheduled to deliver his first government work report Tuesday, outlining key economic targets for measures including the gross domestic product growth and fiscal deficit. These targets could serve as a precursor to Beijing’s broader policies for the year as it seeks to arrest an erosion of confidence. Top officials have signaled they likely won’t rely on massive stimulus given concerns around creating systemic risks, and there will be a tougher comparison this year since 2023’s growth benefited from the post-pandemic reopening.