Charting The Global Economy: US Labor Market Powers Forward

(Bloomberg) -- Surprisingly robust September job growth in the US undercut chances of another big reduction in interest rates from the Federal Reserve.

Inflation in the euro area eased back below the European Central Bank’s target and an Iranian missile barrage on Israel heightened geopolitical risks. Crude oil prices surged this week on fears Israel’s response would include targeting energy infrastructure.

