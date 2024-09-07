Charting The Global Economy: US Job Growth Softer Than Forecast

US employers added fewer workers in August than forecast and job growth in the prior two months was marked down, further evidence of a softening labor market that’s fueling debate over how much the Federal Reserve should reduce interest rates.

Shortly after the figures were released, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said in a speech that he was “open-minded” about the potential for a bigger rate cut and would advocate for one if appropriate. “The current batch of data no longer requires patience, it requires action,” he said. US central bankers meet on Sept. 17-18.

Here are some of the charts that appeared on Bloomberg this week on the latest developments in the global economy, markets and geopolitics: