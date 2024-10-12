Charting The Global Economy: US Inflation Exceeds Forecasts

US inflation last month was a touch stronger than forecast, helping to consolidate market bets that the Federal Reserve will opt for a smaller interest-rate cut in November.

In Germany, Europe’s largest economy, orders placed with manufacturers tumbled by the most since the start of the year. The UK economy returned to growth and the French government put forth a plan aimed at tackling a mounting budget deficit.

Meanwhile, wages for new workers in China fell, pointing to a fragile job market that’s fueling persistent deflation and holding back the world’s second-larged economy.

Here are some of the charts that appeared on Bloomberg this week on the latest developments in the global economy, markets and geopolitics:

US & Canada