Charting The Global Economy: Trump's Tariffs, BoE Rate Cut, Brazil Hosts COP30 & More

The Bank of England reduced interest rates to a more than two-year low in a closer-than-expected decision that leaves investors with what Governor Andrew Bailey called “genuine uncertainty” on its next move.

In the US, the services sector effectively stagnated last month as sluggish demand and higher input costs prompted companies to reduce employment — the latest evidence of a slowing economy.

Here are some of the charts that appeared on Bloomberg this week on the latest developments in the global economy, markets and geopolitics:

Europe