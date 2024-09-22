Charting The Global Economy: Fed Is About To Get Validation For Its Jumbo Rate Cut

The step-down in inflationary pressures from earlier this year provided Fed policymakers with enough confidence to lower rates on Sept. 18 by a half percentage point. The cut was the first in more than four years, and represented a pivot in the central bank’s policy toward averting a deterioration in the job market.

Investors will parse remarks from a large number of Fed officials in the coming week. Governors Michelle Bowman, Adriana Kugler and Lisa Cook, along with regional presidents Raphael Bostic and Austan Goolsbee, are among those set to appear at various events.

The August inflation figures will be accompanied by data on personal spending and income, and economists project another solid advance in household outlays. Sustained consumer spending growth helps raise the chances that the economy will continue expanding.

Other economic data include August new-home sales, second-quarter gross domestic product along with annual GDP revisions back to 2019, weekly jobless claims, and August orders for durable goods.

What Bloomberg Economics Says:

“In our view, the Fed’s jumbo cut increases the chance of a soft landing, but by no means ensures it. Our baseline is still for the unemployment rate to reach 4.5% before the end of 2024, before rising to 5% next year.”— Anna Wong, Stuart Paul, Eliza Winger, Estelle Ou and Chris G. Collins, economists. For full analysis, click here

In Canada, GDP data for July and a flash estimate for August are expected to show weak growth in the third quarter, likely below the Bank of Canada’s forecast of 2.8% annualized expansion. Meanwhile, the central bank’s governor, Tiff Macklem, will speak at a banking conference in Toronto.

Elsewhere, the OECD will reveal new economic forecasts on Wednesday, central banks in Switzerland and Sweden may deliver rate cuts, and their Australian counterpart is anticipated to stay on hold.