Charting The Global Economy: Fed Goes For Big Rate Cut As Bank Of England Holds

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve kicked off its campaign to lower interest rates with a larger-than-typical half percentage-point cut, while the Bank of England decided against a second consecutive reduction.

The Fed’s rate cut, which was larger than forecasters had generally anticipated, is Chair Jerome Powell’s attempt at ensuring a soft landing for the economy. In the UK, central bankers warned investors they won’t rush to ease monetary policy as they await further signs that inflationary pressures have subsided. Neither decision was unanimous.

Meantime, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda pushed the likelihood of an October rate hike further to the sidelines Friday with a cautious message that pointed to ongoing concern over the market meltdown that followed July’s rate increase.

Here are some of the charts that appeared on Bloomberg this week on the latest developments in the global economy, markets and geopolitics:

US