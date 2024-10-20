Charting The Global Economy: ECB Lowers Rates as Inflation Wanes

The European Central Bank reduced interest rates for the third time this year as a hastier retreat in inflation allows policymakers to offer support to the region’s stuttering economy.

UK inflation slipped below the Bank of England’s target, fueling bets that central bankers will reduce borrowing costs at their final two meetings of the year. Meanwhile, US retail sales strengthened at the end of the third quarter in a sign of robust consumer spending.

Here are some of the charts that appeared on Bloomberg this week on the latest developments in the global economy: