Charting The Global Economy: China Opens Up Stimulus Flood Gates

(Bloomberg) -- China’s policymakers uncorked sweeping stimulus measures aimed at bolstering demand and keeping the world’s second-largest economy from slipping into a deflationary spiral.

The People’s Bank of China slashed interest rates on one-year loans and eased rules on purchases of second homes. The government also issued cash handouts and floated new subsidies for some jobless graduates, while the Politburo vowed to boost fiscal spending to arrest a decline in property prices.

Here are some of the charts that appeared on Bloomberg this week on the latest developments in the global economy, markets and geopolitics: