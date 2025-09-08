'Certain Country' Raising Trade War Risks: Xi Jinping Targets US At BRICS Meet

At the BRICS Trade Summit on Monday, attended virtually by Chinese President Xi Jinping, the theme of discussions was centred around the global trade jitters arising out of the tariffs imposed by the United States.

The Chinese premier, in an apparent jibe at the Trump-led US administration, said a "certain country" wants to severely impact the world economy through "trade war".

Xi called upon the bloc of third-world countries to "boost cooperation in trade and technology" among themselves, and "deepen economic cooperation".

The Chinese leader also called upon the BRICS members to "resist all forms of protectionism". This assumes significance in the wake of sharp import levies slapped on various countries by Washington, which once championed the cause of free trade.

Xi reiterated China's commitment to maintain international and economic trade orders, in view of the escalating tensions in global trade arising from the import levies and secondary tariffs being levied by the US.

The Chinese president urged BRICS states to "jointly defend multilateralism". The appeal comes in view of a dominant US administration, which is seen as attempting to redirect the flow of international trade through unilateral measures such as the imposition of trade tariffs and sanctions.

In this backdrop, Xi called upon BRICS, which includes India as a key member to "boost the voice of the Global South".

(This is a developing story)