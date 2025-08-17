Central Bankers Flock To Jackson Hole At Pivotal Moment

US and Canada

The US economic calendar lightens up in the coming week and will include several reports on the housing market. Cheaper borrowing costs would stoke demand in a residential real estate sector that’s been bogged down by low affordability.

On Tuesday, economists expect government figures to show a decline in US housing starts. National Association of Realtors data out Thursday are projected to show sales of previously owned homes hovering near a 15-year low.

Turning north, Statistics Canada will release inflation data for July, the first of two such reports before the Bank of Canada’s September rate decision.

The central bank is closely watching core measures and the share of components in the consumer price index basket that are rising, both of which accelerated in the previous month’s data. Signs of cooling would open the door to a rate cut.

Advance retail sales data for July will shed light on Canadian consumer health after June’s preliminary estimate surprisingly pointed to the strongest spending this year.

Asia

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is the focus on Wednesday, when authorities are expected to resume a monetary easing cycle. Economists forecast the RBNZ will trim its benchmark rate by a quarter-point, to 3%, as officials look to keep a sagging labor market from impeding growth.

Bank Indonesia is seen keeping its policy settings unchanged the same day. China will likely hold its 1- and 5-year loan prime rates steady.

Asia sees a slew of indicators that are expected to underscore the impact of US trade policies on the region’s manufacturers. South Korea publishes early trade statistics for August, while Japan, Singapore, New Zealand and Malaysia all release reports for July. Thursday brings manufacturing PMI data for Japan, Australia and India.

Thailand’s economic growth likely slowed a tad in the second quarter, data on Monday are expected to show, validating the Bank of Thailand’s recent move to to cut its benchmark rate.

Japan’s national CPI data, scheduled for release on Friday, are forecast to show consumer inflation stayed well above the Bank of Japan’s target in July, backing the case for the BOJ to remain on the path toward gradual rate hikes.

Hong Kong and Malaysia also release inflation figures in the coming week. Australia issues consumer confidence on Tuesday.

Europe, Middle East, Africa

July inflation from the UK is likely to be the week’s most-watched release, with the Bank of England seeing price gains creeping up to a 4% peak in September. Bloomberg Economics is looking for a slight uptick on the month, to 3.7% from 3.6%. Analysts at Bank of America see services inflation edging up.