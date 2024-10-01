Bond Rally Gains Steam As ECB Meets Inflation Goal: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- A global bond rally got fresh fuel Tuesday from data that euro-area inflation has been mostly vanquished, emboldening bets on interest-rate cuts.

Treasuries advanced, while yields on 10-year German bonds fell eight basis points to the lowest level since January. Contracts for the S&P 500 were little changed after the gauge notched a fresh record Monday following a third-quarter rally that capped the longest such winning stretch since 2021.

Optimism that the Federal Reserve can engineer the elusive “soft landing,” restricting policy but not so much that it chokes off growth, helped drive rallies in both bond and stock markets in the third quarter. Investors will be parsing data on US business activity due later, with concerns about slowing growth still tantamount.

“You have a growth backdrop, you have a Fed monetary easing program in play,” Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “That should be positive for stocks, that should be positive for credit as well.”

Money markets imply a one-in-three chance the Fed will deliver another half-point cut in November, and price a total of about 190 basis points of easing by the end of next year. That scenario may not pan out as expected, Larry Fink warned.

“The amount of easing that’s in the forward curve is crazy,” Fink, the chief executive officer of BlackRock Inc. said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “There’s room for easing more, but not as much as the forward curve would indicate.”