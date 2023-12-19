BOJ Stands Pat, Refrains From Hike Signal, Sending Yen Lower

That instability may add to the BOJ’s rationale for holding policy steady for longer. If Ueda is going to conduct the nation’s first rate hike since 2007, he probably would prefer to do so when the government is in a solid position to coordinate. In the past, exits from ultra-easy policy were criticized as premature. In one case, the central bank carried out a policy reversal in the face of government objections and ultimately proved to be a failure.