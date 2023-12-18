BOJ Is Considering Lifting Negative Rate In January, All Nippon Asset Says

The BOJ is in the midst of its last monetary policy meeting of 2023, with its decision due Tuesday. A majority of forecasters expect the central bank will end the world’s last negative rate regime by April, according to a Bloomberg survey. There has been increased speculation it could happen in January after Governor Kazuo Ueda said his job could become “more challenging” from year-end and following Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino’s hypothesis for what might happen if indeed rates go positive.