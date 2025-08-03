BOE Is Probably About To Cut Rates Despite A Spike In Inflation

Also on Tuesday, the Institute for Supply Management’s July survey of service providers will provide clues on how well industries that represent the biggest slice of the economy are holding up. The group’s manufacturing survey showed the sharpest contraction in nine months against a backdrop of higher import duties and softer demand.

Following a disappointing July jobs report and the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold rates steady, investors will monitor comments from a handful of central bankers this week. Lisa Cook, Susan Collins, Mary Daly, Raphael Bostic and Alberto Musalem are slated for public events.

Meanwhile, investors will watch for any hints from the White House on who might be nominated to fill Adriana Kugler’s seat, after the Fed board member announced on Friday that she would step down.

Even before her early departure, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had suggested the administration might propose a replacement for Kugler who’d then be elevated into the post of Fed chair when Jerome Powell’s term ends in May.

Jobs data for July will offer the latest snapshot of the Canadian job market after a surprise jump in employment in June suggested resilience. International goods trade for June may show weakened exports to the US as tariffs start to reshape trade flows.

The US trade data will indicate the proportion of Canadian exports being sent there under the USMCA agreement, a tariff carve-out.