Big Oil Is Beating Big Tech As Eyes Turn To Crucial OPEC Meeting

After finishing 2023 in the red as the broader market soared, energy stocks have started 2024 with a sharp rally that has them beating tech indexes this year. Specifically, the closely watched Energy Select Sector exchange-traded fund, or XLE, is up more than 13% since the start of January while the Nasdaq 100 Index has gained just 8.7%. Rising oil is helping, as West Texas Intermediate crude broke above $80 a barrel in mid-March for the first time since November and held there.