Bankers In Europe Push Back As ECB Conducts New ESG Risk Review

Banks in Europe are already falling behind their US peers in investors’ perceptions. JPMorgan Chase & Co., the largest Wall Street bank, has a market value that’s 1.9 times the value of the assets on its books, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Market pricing shows investors think Morgan Stanley is worth 1.7 times its book value. Meanwhile, BNP Paribas SA, the EU’s biggest bank, has a price-to-book valuation of 0.7, meaning investors think it’s actually worth less than the value of its assets. Deutsche Bank AG’s price-to-book is even lower, at just 0.5.