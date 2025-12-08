Asian Stocks Tread Water at the Start of Fed Week: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks started the week on a cautious note as traders navigate deteriorating China-Japan relations, a heavy slate of central bank decisions and the broader outlook for risk assets heading into next year.

MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asian equities fell 0.1%, in line with the decline in US stock index futures. Shares in Australia also dropped while the Nikkei 225 lost 0.4%. Japan’s economy shrank in the three months through September, the government confirmed in a revised report, while the nation’s relations with China cooled further.

The subdued tone in markets reflected increasing investor caution over the durability of this year’s AI-driven rally, with global equities hovering near October’s record highs. Markets were also bracing for policy announcements from central banks spanning Australia to Brazil and the US, just as renewed inflation pressures prompt a reassessment of next year’s monetary outlook.

While the Federal Reserve is still likely to cut interest rates on Wednesday, “the rate path for 2026 is more uncertain as members balance lingering price pressures from tariffs, a cooling labor market, the likely pick-up in economic activity in the coming months,” Barclays strategists including Andrea Kiguel wrote in a note to clients. “We think 2026 is likely to be a year of prolonged holds, though markets could try to add hike premiums if inflation momentum persists.”