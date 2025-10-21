Asian Stocks Extend Rally On US Earnings Boost: Markets Wrap

Asian shares extended gains Tuesday, buoyed by upbeat US earnings and indications that tensions between Washington and Beijing were easing.

A regional stock gauge topped its record close as most major Asian benchmarks advanced. Chinese shares gained at the open, while Japanese equities strengthened amid expectations Sanae Takaichi will become the nation’s first female prime minister. US equity futures rose after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 each gained more than 1% Monday, while gold held near highs amid bubble concerns.

Asian markets are finding fresh momentum after the S&P 500 logged its biggest two-day gain since June on Monday, with about 85% of companies beating profit estimates so far. Strong third-quarter earnings helped temper worries over the US government shutdown, while hopes of progress in US-China trade talks lifted sentiment. President Donald Trump reiterated his threat to follow through on a tariff hike on Chinese goods “if there isn’t a deal” by Nov. 1, but said he plans to meet President Xi Jinping next week.

“The strong start to the week on Wall Street has helped Asian markets to open higher today,” said Nick Twidale, chief market analyst at AT Global Markets in Sydney. “A softening in trade concerns has also helped overall sentiment, with investors taking a glass 75% full look at the market at the moment.”