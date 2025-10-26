ASEAN Summit 2025 To Begin On Oct 26: What's On Agenda & Who Is Attending?— All You Need To Know
The 47th edition of Association of Southeast Asian Nations is starting on Sunday at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. NDTV Profit explains what you can expect in the article below.
The 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations is set to begin from Sunday at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The theme for this year's summit is inclusivity, sustainability, and pressing regional challenges. Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is hosting the summit, which will conclude on Oct 28.
US President Donald Trump, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon are some of the high-profile attendees of the annual summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the summit virtually.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Chinese Premier Li Qiang will also be present. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula De Silva, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, and South Africa's Prime Minister Cyril Ramaphosa will also be present at the summit.
Apart from this, heads of World Bank, International Monetary Fund, and Federation of Football Association will be present at the ASEAN Summit 2025.
Accompanying Summits
Every year, ASEAN summit gets accompanied with East Asia Summit, which is a gathering of the US, China, India, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand.
Alongside ASEAN Summit 2025 is ASEAN Plus One Summit with seven key dialogue partners — Australia, China, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Russia, and the US will take place. ASENA Plus Three Summit, the ASEAN-United Nations Summit, and ASEAN New Zealand Commemorative Summit will also take place.
Key Events To Watch At ASEAN Summits 2025
Opening ceremony
Signing of the Declaration on the Admission of Timor Leste into ASEAN
Cambodia and Thailand Peace-Deal Signing
Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and US President Donald Trump will preside over the ceremony of peace-deal signing between Cambodia and Thailand.
Who Are The Members Of ASEAN?
Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. This year, ASEAN will include its 11th member, East Timor into its clan. The country has 14 lakh people. The summit will end on Oct 28.