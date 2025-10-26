ASEAN Summit 2025 To Begin On Oct 26: What's On Agenda & Who Is Attending?— All You Need To Know

The 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations is set to begin from Sunday at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The theme for this year's summit is inclusivity, sustainability, and pressing regional challenges. Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is hosting the summit, which will conclude on Oct 28.

US President Donald Trump, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon are some of the high-profile attendees of the annual summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the summit virtually.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Chinese Premier Li Qiang will also be present. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula De Silva, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, and South Africa's Prime Minister Cyril Ramaphosa will also be present at the summit.

Apart from this, heads of World Bank, International Monetary Fund, and Federation of Football Association will be present at the ASEAN Summit 2025.