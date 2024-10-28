As Crude Fades, Big Oil Must Borrow To Pay Investors

Share buybacks have become a cornerstone of Big Oil’s strategy as the post-Covid commodities rally spurred record profits and provided an opportunity to court investors betting against a fast energy transition. But with cash flow declining, those shareholder return pledges are now under strain. Crude prices are down about 17% from this year’s high even as tensions escalate in the Middle East. Third-quarter profits will be half the level of their record highs in 2022 and the lowest since 2021.

“The scales are tilting more bearish for oil prices as we look ahead,” said Noah Barrett, Denver-based lead energy research analyst at Janus Henderson, which manages about $361 billion. “They’ll likely have to lean on the balance sheet if they want to maintain the current pace of buybacks.”

Exxon and Chevron have debt-to-capital ratios below 15% according to data compiled by Bloomberg, well below their medium-term target range of 20% to 25%. That gives them plenty of room to borrow to fund buybacks.

The European majors have higher debt levels, allowing less room to maneuver. BP warned of rising net debt levels earlier this month despite already having the highest leverage ratio among its peers. The company is also the worst performing Big Oil stock this year, declining 13% compared with a 2.3% drop in crude.