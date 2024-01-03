IMF To Visit Argentina Amid Expectation Of New Agreement

It’ll be the first in-person meetings between Milei’s administration and IMF staff since the libertarian president took office Dec. 10, though Caputo and Posse met with IMF leadership in Washington during the transition period. The mere presence of an IMF delegation in Argentina signals a change of tone between Milei and his predecessor, Alberto Fernandez, who almost entirely held talks outside the country while criticizing the institution in public. A formal visit often signals that talks are in advanced stages.