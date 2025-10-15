Apple To Build Tabletop Robot And Home Hub In Vietnam

BYD will handle what’s known as final assembly, testing and packaging. That’s the stage where devices are built, tested, and prepared for shipment to customers and retail stores.

The company is also planning to expand its manufacturing of iPads with BYD in Vietnam, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the initiatives haven’t been announced.

The tech giant already produces some iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, Macs and older HomePods in the country. A spokesperson for the Cupertino, California-based company didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The expansion underscores Apple’s growing reliance on Vietnam as a key production center. The company has been diversifying away from China as it copes with rising geopolitical tensions, ongoing threats of tariffs and the risk of supply chain disruptions.

However, Apple won’t escape tariffs by moving manufacturing to Vietnam. Products imported from that country face a 20% levy under the reciprocal tariffs announced July 31 by the Trump administration.

India, meanwhile, has become a base for US-bound iPhone production. And Apple builds some products, including Macs, in Malaysia and Thailand.

The hardware for Apple’s new home hub — a roughly 7-inch square-shaped display — was completed nearly a year ago. The product was originally slated for a March 2025 debut, timed to coincide with a revamped version of the Siri voice assistant. But the underlying artificial intelligence software was postponed, prompting Apple to delay the hardware as well.

After scrapping launch targets in June and October, Apple is now aiming to introduce the device in spring 2026.

The new Siri, currently planned for this coming March, will allow users to get answers from the web — as they would using ChatGPT or another chatbot — and have more precise control over actions inside apps. That should make it useful for a device aimed at controlling appliances, music and communications within a home.

There are two versions of the home hub. One, code-named J490, has the display mounted on a speaker base. It resembles a screen-equipped version of the HomePod mini. The second, dubbed J491, is designed to be hung on a wall. Development of the wall-mounted version wrapped up after work on the standard tabletop model.

Both devices will include a FaceTime camera and a software interface that dynamically adjusts depending on who is using it. The software will recognize users when they approach the display, similar to the adaptive behavior of Amazon.com Inc.’s latest Echo displays. Development began in 2023, Bloomberg News reported at the time.