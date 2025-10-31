Apple Sees Blockbuster Holiday Season, Lifted By New iPhones

“We expect iPhone revenue to grow double-digits year over year, which would be our best iPhone quarter ever,” he said.

The outlook signals that Apple is navigating its way through a range of global challenges, including trade tensions, weakness in China and delays developing artificial intelligence features.

With the company’s latest iPhone release in September, Apple updated the designs and introduced a new ultrathin model called the Air. The lineup remains the company’s biggest moneymaker, accounting for roughly half of its revenue.

Apple shares gained more than 4% in late trading. They had been up 8.4% this year through the close.

In the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended Sept. 27, sales rose 7.9% to $102.5 billion. That slightly beat the $102.2 billion average estimate. Earnings rose to $1.85 a share, topping the average estimate of $1.77.

The Cupertino, California-based company benefited from stronger-than-expected services growth in the period, helping offset a slowdown in China. The Mac and wearables division also performed better than anticipated.

Tariffs added $1.1 billion in expenses during the quarter, in line with Apple’s expectations. The company expects $1.4 billion in tariff costs in the December period. Operating expenses will range from $18.1 billion to $18.5 billion.

Revenue from greater China fell 3.6% to $14.5 billion last quarter, well short of the $16.4 billion that analysts projected. The company faces mounting competition from local smartphone providers and has struggled to offer artificial intelligence features in the country. Still, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said he believes Apple will return to growth in the region during the current quarter.

Revenue from the iPhone gained 6.1% to $49 billion in the September period, helped by the new models. Still, that was just short of the $49.3 billion that analysts projected. Apple said it faced supply constraints, which may have limited growth.

The quarter included roughly two weeks of iPhone 17 availability, and initial demand appeared strong — with sellouts reported across Apple retail stores and third-party channels. Most buyers opted for higher-end iPhone 17 Pro models, helping boost Apple’s average selling price. The $999 iPhone Air — more expensive than the model it replaced — also helped on this front.