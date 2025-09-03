'Apologise to India, Cut Tariffs to 0%': US Expert Slams Trump, Hails Modi's 'Smart' Move

Edward Price, an adjunct professor at New York University, told news agency ANI said that India has a deciding vote in shaping the 21st century. The expert called India-US partnership as the "most crucial" partnership of this era and said that the 50% tariffs on Indian imports should be removed.

He added that the terms US has with India will be a deciding factor in what happens with Russia and China. Imposing 50% tariffs amid a confrontation with Beijing and Moscow is beyond comprehension, he said.

Price stated that America should apologise to India and eliminate the tariffs. "I suggest 0% and apologise," he said.

The adjunct NYU professor hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for maintaining balanced ties with Russia and China, noting that the Indian PM is reminding the US that it has options, while not embracing those options in the absolute way. "PM Modi is being pretty smart", he said. Adding that India will never permanently commit to one side, retaining its sovereign nature and independent thought.

On Trump's charge that India is fuelling the "Russian war machine" through its purchase of crude, Price suggested that the US should instead tighten the sanctions against Moscow.

The expert added that Trump might end up damaging a long-term strategic partnership between India and the US — two of the world's largest democracies — while noting that alienating New Delhi was not making sense.

The expert's comment come in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump imposing an additional 25% tariffs on import of Indian goods, over India's continued purchase of Russian crude oil, amping up the total tariffs imposed on the sub-continent to 50%.