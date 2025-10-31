Amazon Reports Cloud Unit Grew At Fastest Rate Since 2022

Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud unit posted the strongest growth rate in almost three years, reassuring investors who were concerned that the largest seller of rented computing power was losing ground to rivals.

Amazon Web Services reported third-quarter revenue of $33 billion, an increase of 20% from the prior year and the biggest year-over-year rise since the end of 2022. Analysts, on average, estimated 18% growth.

Investor expectations for the cloud business were relatively low heading into Thursday’s earnings report after the company in recent quarters cited constraints in getting new data centers online. Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy and other executives had said they were optimistic about the business, though they stopped short of forecasting a reacceleration of growth.

The shares jumped about 13% in extended trading after closing at $222.86 in New York. The stock has lagged behind that of its industry peers this year, with investors worrying that the company has yet to benefit enough from its artificial intelligence products. In its most recent quarter, Microsoft Corp.’s Azure cloud business grew at almost twice the rate of AWS, while Alphabet Inc.’s Google Cloud posted 33.5% growth.