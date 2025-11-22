Amazon Layoffs: Four In 10 Employees Were Engineers In Latest 14,000 Job Cuts, WARN Data Shows
Amazon reduced workforce by 4% in its largest job-cut history.
Amazon Inc has done the largest workforce reduction in its history, which hit the engineering roles the most. Four in 10 employees were engineers in the latest 14,000 job cuts, WARN data showed.
The company announced the layoffs on October, 2025. The move impacted all segments of its business, from cloud services, to retail, advertising, and groceries.
Amazon Inc submitted the records of job reduction for New York, California, New Jersey, Washington, and show how sharply engineering was affected.
Around 40% were in engineering positions of the 4,700 layoffs recorded in the state, according to data Amazon provided through Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filings.
WARN data showed that the cuts affected engineers at various levels but disproportionately hit software development engineering staff or the mid-level software developers.
The layoffs affected more than 500 product managers and programme managers across states that field notice. They account for 10% of the total job cuts.
Another section which bore the hardest hit was the gamining segment. California's WARM data showed that significant reduction in its San Diego and Irvine Studios as well as central publishing.
There is no data for other states, which indicates that the figure is only a part of wider cuts. The workforce reduction happened as Amazon CEO Andy Jassy continued to overhaul for the company's internal culture.
Amazon said that the artificial intelligence was not the main reason behind the layoffs. The company has reduced the workforce to reduce layers, speeding up decisions.
Another wave of job cut is due on January, 2026.