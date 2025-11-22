Amazon Layoffs: Four In 10 Employees Were Engineers In Latest 14,000 Job Cuts, WARN Data Shows

Amazon Inc submitted the records of job reduction for New York, California, New Jersey, Washington, and show how sharply engineering was affected.

Around 40% were in engineering positions of the 4,700 layoffs recorded in the state, according to data Amazon provided through Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filings.

WARN data showed that the cuts affected engineers at various levels but disproportionately hit software development engineering staff or the mid-level software developers.

The layoffs affected more than 500 product managers and programme managers across states that field notice. They account for 10% of the total job cuts.

Another section which bore the hardest hit was the gamining segment. California's WARM data showed that significant reduction in its San Diego and Irvine Studios as well as central publishing.