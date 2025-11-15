Altman Defends OpenAI's Revenue Outlook When Investors Raise Questions About $1.4 Trillon Spend Pledges

Sam Altman defended its revenue growth outlook when investors raised questions about its $1.4-trillion spending promises. He was responding to Brad Gerstner, an investor in the company's question in a podcast named Bg2 Pod.

Gerstner's Altimeter Capital has invested an undisclosed amount of $6.6 billion in OpenAI, as per information in Fortune. He asked how OpenAI is making high-spend commitments when its revenue is $13 billion. Altman replied that the OpenAI is earning more than the mentioned amount.

Next, on a lighter note, Altman quipped he would find Gerstner a buyer for his shares, in case he was interested. Many people are interested in buying shares in the global artificial-intelligence company, he added.

Gerstner interjected that he is also part of the group who is interested in OpenAI's shares.

There are many people who talked with 'breathless concern' about OpenAI's compute stuff. They will be thrilled to have shares in the company, he said.

"I think, we could sell your shares to anybody else who is making most noise on Twitter(now known as X) or whatever, about this very quickly," Altman said.

OpenAI has plans to grow revenue steeply. They are taking efforts to increase the topline as well. Altman believes that not only the ChatGPT will keep on growing, it will become one of the most important AI-cloud. The consumer device business will be a significant thing. It will be an AI that can automate science will create huge value.

Despite no clear timeline for going public, Altman sometimes wishes that OpenAI was a public company. He would enjoy telling critiques of OpenAI that they could go short on its company's shares and see them get burned on that, he said, as quoted by Fortune.

“One of the rare times it’s appealing is when those people are writing these ridiculous 'OpenAI is about to go out of business'," Altman said.