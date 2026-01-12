AI, Geopolitics, Cyber Fraud: WEF Study Outlines The Dangerous Triad Putting World At Risk In 2026

The shift underscores the growing societal and economic impact of fraud as it spreads across regions and sector said the WEF report, developed in collaboration with Accenture. AI is supercharging both offensive and defensive capabilities, said the report, adding that the geopolitical fragmentation further compounds these risks, reshaping cybersecurity strategies and widening preparedness gaps across regions.

“As cyber risks become more interconnected and consequential, cyber-enabled fraud has emerged as one of the most disruptive forces in the digital economy, undermining trust, distorting markets and directly affecting people’s lives,” said Jeremy Jurgens, Managing Director, WEF.

“The challenge for leaders is no longer just understanding the threat but acting collectively to stay ahead of it. Building meaningful cyber resilience will require coordinated action across governments, businesses and technology providers to protect trust and stability in an increasingly AI-driven world,'' added Jurgens.

Hence, AI, geopolitical fragmentation, and capability gaps are intensifying cyber risks across sectors and regions, prompting a fundamental rethinking of how systemic resilience must be built in an increasingly complex and volatile environment, said the WEF study.