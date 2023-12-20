Abu Dhabi Becomes ‘Daily Davos’ As Asset Managers Seek Cash

Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth funds oversee about $1.5 trillion, and it continues to attract international money. Investors such as Howard, Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio and Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris have moved their family offices or set up outposts in the emirate’s international financial free zone, a jurisdiction that’s distinct from the onshore legal system in the United Arab Emirates and has its own laws. Brevan Howard, which manages more than $35 billion of assets, has about 60 people working out of its office in Abu Dhabi, according to a person familiar with the matter.