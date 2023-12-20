Over 100 Container Ships Reroute As U.S. Weighs Red Sea Response

The US and its allies are bringing together a new task force to tackle Iran-backed Houthis, though it’s not clear when it will come into effect. They’re also weighing up possible military strikes, but diplomacy remains the preferred approach for now, according to people familiar with the matter. Some countries, including Saudi Arabia, which borders Yemen, are wary that strikes will provoke the Houthis, who have a formidable arsenal of ballistic missiles, to become even more aggressive.