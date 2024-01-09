What the World’s Top Financial Minds Are Predicting for 2024

It is a thankless task for these guys doing this every year, knowing— because it's like an expected thing. You tell me what's going to happen next year. Everyone knows that the world could be very different in a few weeks, nevermind a few months. So, but they show up, they keep doing it, and I like to look at it for ideas. And to see who's reasoning it out and why they think this, what the rationale is. And in a way it informs some of the reporting that we do in the year ahead, you know, because we'll be looking at certain areas and looking for certain things. So, um, it's just a fascinating project for me.