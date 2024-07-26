Inviting FDI In All Sectors But No Discussions With China, Says Nirmala Sitharaman I Exclusive
There is no sector out of India's consideration when it comes to encouraging foreign direct investment, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.
"We have opened and expanded every sector for FDI in the last 10 years," she told NDTV Group's editor Sanjay Pugalia in an exclusive interview after the Union Budget 2024. "Even the sectors that were already open have seen further expansion," she said.
During the Union budget 2021, via the Public Sector Enterprises Policy, FDIs were opened in the space sector and today, the sector has seen some good opportunities, the Finance Minister said.
FDI From China?
Regarding FDI from China, Sitharaman said, "To my knowledge, there have been no discussions." She mentioned ongoing talks about visas for domain experts and technocrats, but said that no decisions have been made yet.
She also noted that the Economic Survey can take a different view from the government regarding FDIs from China.
The Economic Survey 2024 pointed out that the Indian government's production-Llnked incentive scheme, offering tax breaks and subsidies, significantly attracted investments. Although India may not see immediate benefits from the trade shift away from China, it has experienced a notable increase in electronic exports.