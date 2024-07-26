Inviting FDI In All Sectors But No Discussions With China, Says Nirmala Sitharaman I Exclusive

There is no sector out of India's consideration when it comes to encouraging foreign direct investment, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

"We have opened and expanded every sector for FDI in the last 10 years," she told NDTV Group's editor Sanjay Pugalia in an exclusive interview after the Union Budget 2024. "Even the sectors that were already open have seen further expansion," she said.

During the Union budget 2021, via the Public Sector Enterprises Policy, FDIs were opened in the space sector and today, the sector has seen some good opportunities, the Finance Minister said.