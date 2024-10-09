UPI Market Share Cap Unlikely To Be Enforced In December Review — NDTV Profit Exclusive

A store advertises the use of PhonePe, Paytm, Google Pay and Amazon Pay digital payment systems in Mumbai. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)
Implementation of the proposed market share rule in the UPI payments might not be put into effect by Dec. 31 deadline, as it may disrupt the payment ecosystem, according to people familiar with the matter.The regulator, National Payments Corp. of India, might maintain the status quo given challenges such as inconvenience to users, disruptions to a growing payments ecosystem, and the lack of monetisation models for smaller players.Fur...