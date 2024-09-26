Tata Group To Establish Semiconductor Units In Assam, Ozhur, And Other Indian Locations—NDTV Profit Exclusive

Tata Group, entering the semiconductor industry, is planning to establish additional manufacturing facilities in Assam, Kerala's Ozhur, and other locations across India, Chairman N Chandrasekaran told NDTV Profit on Thursday."We are constructing this Fab in Dholera, which will have five different technologies. While it will be primarily located in Dholera, we are also setting up one in Assam, Ozhur, and other places," Chandrasekaran ...