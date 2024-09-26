NDTV ProfitExclusiveTata Group To Establish Semiconductor Units In Assam, Ozhur, And Other Indian Locations—NDTV Profit Exclusive
ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Group To Establish Semiconductor Units In Assam, Ozhur, And Other Indian Locations—NDTV Profit Exclusive

26 Sep 2024, 09:38 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tata Group Chairman N Chandrashekaran and&nbsp;Dr Frank Huang, Chairman of Powerchip Group and chief executive Officer of PSMC speaking to the media. (Image Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Tata Group Chairman N Chandrashekaran and Dr Frank Huang, Chairman of Powerchip Group and chief executive Officer of PSMC speaking to the media. (Image Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
Tata Group, entering the semiconductor industry, is planning to establish additional manufacturing facilities in Assam, Kerala's Ozhur, and other locations across India, Chairman N Chandrasekaran told NDTV Profit on Thursday."We are constructing this Fab in Dholera, which will have five different technologies. While it will be primarily located in Dholera, we are also setting up one in Assam, Ozhur, and other places," Chandrasekaran ...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to unlock & enjoy all Members-only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT