SEBI Considers Settlement for Brokers in TradeTron Case, Consolidated Payout Could Reach Rs 2.4 Crore

Brokers involved in the TradeTron case, including major names like Zerodha and Motilal Oswal Financial Services, are seeking to resolve allegations of violating SEBI regulations related to guaranteed returns. (Photo source: Sajeet Manghat/NDTV Profit)
The Securities and Exchange Board of India is considering the introduction of a settlement scheme for brokers who received a show cause notice for allegedly being associated with the algo trading platform TradeTron, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The settlement amount is anticipated to range between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh per broker, the people said. The total settlement amount could range between Rs 1.2 crore and ...