Recent Regulatory Actions Not Meant To Punish, Says RBI Governor

Recent regulatory actions are not meant to punish institutions, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in an exclusive conversation with NDTV Profit. The measures are meant for quick resolution, he said.

"Our approach has been that wherever there has been a deficiency, we first deal with these issues bilaterally," Das explained. The institution first provides a roadmap. Supervisory restrictions are imposed because the institution was unable to course correct, he added.

Recent times have seen an immense qualitative improvement in central bank supervision by way of onsite and offsite supervision, Das said. "Our supervision is now well developed and now we can keep an eagle's eye on the banking and financial sectors," he added.

The governor said that fintechs continue to receive support from the central bank. "Still, if you are driving a car, you need to abide by the rules to avoid untoward accidents," Das said.