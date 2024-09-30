NDTV ProfitExclusiveRashmi Saluja Faces Calls For Removal During Care Health Insurance AGM
ADVERTISEMENT

Rashmi Saluja Faces Calls For Removal During Care Health Insurance AGM

Some shareholders suggested Dr. Saluja steps down until allegations against her are cleared.

30 Sep 2024, 09:13 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p></p><p>Religare Employees who hold 10% stake in Care Health abstained from voting.</p><p></p><p>Rashmi Saluja, chairman of the board of directors of Care Health Insurance. (Source: Rashmi Saluja's Linkedin Profile)</p></div>

Religare Employees who hold 10% stake in Care Health abstained from voting.

Rashmi Saluja, chairman of the board of directors of Care Health Insurance. (Source: Rashmi Saluja's Linkedin Profile)

During the annual general meeting of Care Health Insurance Ltd., a subsidiary of Religare Enterprises Ltd., calls were made for the removal of Rashmi Saluja as the chairperson, sources told NDTV Profit.The Kedaara Capital holding a 16% stake in Care Health voted against the reappointment of Dr. Rashmi Saluja, people in the know told NDTV Profit. Some shareholders also suggested Dr. Saluja steps down until allegations against her are ...
