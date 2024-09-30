ADVERTISEMENT
Rashmi Saluja Faces Calls For Removal During Care Health Insurance AGM
Some shareholders suggested Dr. Saluja steps down until allegations against her are cleared.
During the annual general meeting of Care Health Insurance Ltd., a subsidiary of Religare Enterprises Ltd., calls were made for the removal of Rashmi Saluja as the chairperson, sources told NDTV Profit.The Kedaara Capital holding a 16% stake in Care Health voted against the reappointment of Dr. Rashmi Saluja, people in the know told NDTV Profit. Some shareholders also suggested Dr. Saluja steps down until allegations against her are ...
