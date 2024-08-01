ADVERTISEMENT
Ransomware Issue Affecting Small Banks May Get Resolved By Thursday
NPCI may also call for a forensic audit of the problems at C-Edge Technologies
The ransomware attack on C-Edge Technologies and the related isolation from the retail payments system could be resolved as early as Thursday, people with knowledge about the matter told NDTV Profit.On Wednesday, following the ransomware attack on C-Edge Technologies, the National Payments Corporation of India isolated the company from retail payment systems. This meant that the technology company could not process any retail transac...
