NDTV ProfitExclusiveOnline Gaming Firm Vs GST Authorities: What Are The Company’s Demands?
ADVERTISEMENT

Online Gaming Firm Vs GST Authorities: What Are The Company’s Demands?

Exclusive details shared with NDTV Profit reveal the specific demands of the online gaming company involved.

02 Aug 2024, 11:32 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An image of the Supreme Court of India. (Source: Supreme Court of India website)</p></div>
An image of the Supreme Court of India. (Source: Supreme Court of India website)
On Friday, the Supreme Court issued a notice in response to a petition challenging a show cause notice from Goods and Services Tax authorities, which demanded over Rs 300 crore from an online gaming company. A three-judge bench of the apex court directed that the petition be consolidated with other online gaming-related cases pending before the Supreme Court, filed against GST demands. Exclusive details shared with NDTV Profit reveal...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to unlock & enjoy all Members-only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT