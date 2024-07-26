Development In 14 Non-Metro Cities To Be Tech-Driven, Says Nirmala Sitharaman | Exclusive
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed that the government is focusing on development of 14 non-metro cities across India by leveraging technology, in an interview with the NDTV Group.
This initiative is part of a broader strategy to use innovative town planning methods to enhance urban infrastructure and quality of life in these cities, moving beyond the traditional focus on major metropolitan areas, she said.
The development of these 14 cities will use modern town planning techniques. The government is exploring various technological solutions and looking for ways to make existing cities livable and futuristic, Sitharaman said.
The government aims to address longstanding urban planning challenges by integrating robust methods into the development process. This includes improving the management of natural resources, enhancing waste management systems, and utilising data for more effective town planning, Sitharaman said.
Existing town planning methods have often failed to capitalise on technological advancements and natural resource management. “Traditional town planning approaches have not always utilised available indicators effectively,” she noted. The new strategy will focus on optimising natural drainage systems, managing natural resources more efficiently, and planning urban expansion with sustainability in mind.
One key aspect of the new plan is the cultivation of perishable goods like fruits and vegetables closer to urban areas. This approach is intended to reduce transportation costs, improve food security, and enhance the overall sustainability of urban food systems. “We are putting efforts into enabling local cultivation of perishable goods near urban establishments,” Sitharaman said.
Another critical component of the plan involves improving waste management and water quality. The Finance Minister highlighted the importance of better waste management practices. “The treated water can be used to replenish nearby water bodies that are drying out."