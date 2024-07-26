Development In 14 Non-Metro Cities To Be Tech-Driven, Says Nirmala Sitharaman | Exclusive

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed that the government is focusing on development of 14 non-metro cities across India by leveraging technology, in an interview with the NDTV Group.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to use innovative town planning methods to enhance urban infrastructure and quality of life in these cities, moving beyond the traditional focus on major metropolitan areas, she said.

The development of these 14 cities will use modern town planning techniques. The government is exploring various technological solutions and looking for ways to make existing cities livable and futuristic, Sitharaman said.