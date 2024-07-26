Nirmala Sitharaman On Why Budget Had No Fine Print |NDTV Profit Exclusive

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasised the government's commitment to clarity and transparency in the 2024 Union Budget in an interview with NDTV Profit, reflecting a significant shift from the traditionally complex budget presentations of the past.

"It is a challenge to craft the language of the budget. Anyone should be able to understand what you say," she said.

The Prime Minister wanted the budget to be transparent. This transparency is not just in the language but also in how the Ministry of Finance is being run, the finance minister said, underscoring Prime Minister Modi's vision to bring forth budgets that do not have any 'fine print' attached.