When the Nifty future hit 25,132 on Aug. 1, it had almost hit the targeted zone of 25,200. Since the market dropped with a gap from 2nd, and did not recover immediately, we were alerted to some change occurring. When the market continued to slip with gap down opens (again, with no recovery), it signaled something more serious was afoot. Chart 1 shows the path the Nifty took through the week.