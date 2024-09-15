NDTV ProfitExclusiveNifty In Technical Charts: New High Cheer
ADVERTISEMENT

Nifty In Technical Charts: New High Cheer

Market punching out new highs is always good news for the trend.

15 Sep 2024, 01:21 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Until the event of the rate cut is out of the way, the influence of US markets can linger. (Source: Envato)</p></div>
Until the event of the rate cut is out of the way, the influence of US markets can linger. (Source: Envato)
New highs were hit in the week just concluded. Yawn. At the very least, readers of this column should not have been surprised! But in the market, there were plenty who were nervous, very nervous. So, when there was a rally at the start of the week, people were like, ok, 50% retracement of the fall, no big deal yet. And then when the market slid on Wednesday, there were many going OMG, a fall, my stocks have lost money, is it over... ...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to unlock & enjoy all Members-only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT