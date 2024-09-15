Nifty In Technical Charts: New High Cheer

New highs were hit in the week just concluded. Yawn. At the very least, readers of this column should not have been surprised! But in the market, there were plenty who were nervous, very nervous. So, when there was a rally at the start of the week, people were like, ok, 50% retracement of the fall, no big deal yet. And then when the market slid on Wednesday, there were many going OMG, a fall, my stocks have lost money, is it over... ...