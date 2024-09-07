Nifty In Technical Charts: Nervous Responses

The first point to note is that the Nifty made an all-time new high. Now, this puts the trend in a space where all earlier signs of weakness are washed away. Now, several things need to happen for us to form a picture for the future.

The prior swing low of Aug. 5 now becomes the nearest swing low that needs to break or compromise for the directionality to be deemed to have changed. Will that change the trend? Not really. For a change in the trend, the pattern shown on the chart (of a lower top-lower bottom) needs to develop and then break the prior swing low.

Let's understand that for a pattern to form, it will take time—perhaps a few weeks too. Then, the level at 24,000 needs to break decisively. It is marked as the main support zone on the chart.

So, for those that are ready to throw in the towel here, these are the main points in price (24,000 break) and time (a few weeks for a pattern to form) to remember.

Can this happen? While no absolutes can exit for the markets, I would argue that the probabilities of it happening are pretty low. Why?

For starters, the money flow towards the market remains undiminished. The SIP flows continue; FII buying seems to be coming back, albeit in fits and jerks, and that has been the ruling domino so far. We have seen such reactions in the past and the market has pulled back from those every single one of them. I continue to maintain that until we see a trigger that can trip up the fund flow to the market, this trend is not in any danger of a big reversal.

Next, the feed is from overseas events (mostly) and there aren't really any big events or developments locally. As matters stand, it doesn't appear that any of these inputs seems large enough to create a trend reversal. For example, the rate cut matter and inflation in the US is a topic already done to death. Typically, something that is already in the market cannot have progressively larger impacts.

Let's look at momentum indicators. Chart 3 shows the RSI and DMI and the price with a 50 EMA. We can note that the RSI divergence is visible. But the DI lines are all truncated together and that means no signal from it. Further, divergences begin to have meaning only when there is a trend reversal shall occur.